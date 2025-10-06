WebEngage enters into strategic partnership with SaffronStays

WebEngage has entered a strategic partnership with SaffronStays to enhance the guest experience and improve business outcomes.
The partnership will enable the brand to deliver personalised communications at scale, optimise revenue attribution, and manage automated customer journeys across channels, including WhatsApp, email, and on-site messaging. Using geo-location, customer preferences, and event-driven data, the platform aims to drive targeted engagements, reduce drop-offs, increase repeat bookings, and build customer loyalty.
Commenting on the partnership, Devendra Parulekar, Founder, SaffronStays, said, “At SaffronStays, our mission has always been to bring warmth, trust, and seamlessness to every guest experience. While our homes reflect the heart of Indian hospitality, our foundation has always been tech-first. Partnering with WebEngage allows us to marry this warmth with cutting-edge martech capabilities, enabling us to listen better, respond smarter, and anticipate what our guests need before they even ask. We expect WebEngage’s platform to help us scale faster by driving a 40% annual uplift in direct reservations, reducing dependency on third-party channels, and enhancing cross-sell of our 400+ curated luxury villas and estates. Ultimately, our goal is to convert one in three guests into repeat customers by leveraging personalised recommendations, timely offers, and data-driven engagement, ensuring every guest journey feels as personal and effortless as staying in their own home.”
Ankit Utreja, Co-founder & CTO of WebEngage, added, "We are thrilled to partner with SaffronStays to help them engage their customers in a meaningful manner and achieve business impact. By integrating advanced engagement strategies, we're helping them create meaningful connections that drive customer satisfaction and loyalty. Through data-driven journeys, automated triggers, and omni-channel engagement, SaffronStays can now deliver timely and relevant conversations that enhance the guest experience.”