Weber Shandwick elevates Shashikant Someshwar to CEO

Weber Shandwick has elevated Shashikant Someshwar to Chief Executive Officer of its India operations, effective 1 October 2025.
Speaking in Someshwar’s elevation, Tyler Kim, CEO, APAC, Weber Shandwick, said, “India is not only one of the fastest-growing markets in Asia Pacific, but it is also one of the most influential. Shashi’s leadership will ensure that Weber Shandwick continues to be at the forefront of this growth, helping clients navigate change with creativity, innovation, and meaningful impact. His promotion is a critical step in strengthening our leadership bench as we accelerate our regional ambitions.”
Talking about his elevation, Shashikant Someshwar said, “The promotion is both a personal milestone and a reflection of the incredible journey we have taken as a team. India’s communications landscape is evolving rapidly, and Weber Shandwick is uniquely positioned to help clients seize the opportunities ahead. My focus will be on building the next chapter of growth by strengthening partnerships, embracing innovation, and empowering our team to deliver impact.”
Someshwar has held leadership roles across corporate and consumer practices before stepping in as interim Managing Director of India earlier this year. Working closely with the senior leadership team, he has driven growth, provided strategic counsel to clients, and built teams aligned with the evolving needs of the market.
Under his leadership, the agency plans to continue expanding its presence in technology, healthcare, consumer, and public affairs sectors in India.