Wed Me Good appoints Megalodon as AI Creative Tech Partner

To elevate the creative and technological aspects of wedding planning, Wed Me Good, wedding planning platform, has announced its partnership with Megalodon, AI CreativeTech company. This collaboration aims to revolutionise the wedding planning experience by integrating advanced AI-driven creative solutions.
As part of this innovative partnership, Wed Me Good unveiled an AI-reimagined version of Bridgerton characters set in the opulence of Indian weddings.
Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Mehak Sagar, Founder of Wed Me Good, said, "The role of AI in weddings, an industry all about human interactions, is something we are all figuring out. In its early days, partnering with Megalodon allowed us to provide unparalleled wedding inspiration. Their expertise in AI and creative technologies allows us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in wedding planning and engagement. We are thrilled to bring these innovative solutions to our users and look forward to many more groundbreaking initiatives.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Rashi Agarwal, Founder of Megalodon, said, "We are excited to partner with Wed Me Good to bring our AI-driven creative solutions to the wedding industry. This collaboration allows us to showcase the incredible potential of AI in creating unforgettable wedding experiences."
Since the inception of the partnership, Megalodon has played a crucial role in transforming Wed Me Good’s creative campaigns. The focus has been on developing AI-driven creative assets that resonate deeply with the audience, including static and video campaigns that enhance user engagement.