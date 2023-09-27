WeWork India appoints Debosmita Majumder as CMO

WeWork India today announced the appointment of two senior leaders to its executive leadership team. Debosmita Majumder joins WeWork India as Chief Marketing Officer, while Rupesh Kumar has taken up the role of Head of Engineering.
Talking about the new appointment, Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India added, “As we continue on a path of profitability, marketing and engineering will play a key role in elevating member experience and amplifying our market presence. I am delighted to welcome Debosmita and Rupesh to WeWork India’s leadership team. Their strategic insight and creative prowess perfectly align with our vision of strong brand building and sustained growth. With their diverse experience across brands, I am confident they will play a crucial role in solidifying our position as the industry leader.”
In her new role, Debosmita will be responsible for planning and elevating WeWork India’s brand and marketing infrastructure involving aspects such as brand campaigns, marketing automation, strategy development and more. A marketing professional with over 17 years of proven success, she has driven and delivered multiple high-impact results in her previous stints with Embassy Group, Porsche India, and PUMA India.
Commenting on the appointment, Debosmita Majumder, Chief Marketing Office at WeWork India, said, "Over the past six years, WeWork India has grown into a brand with a distinct identity of its own, catering to a varied range of consumers - from entrepreneurs to enterprises. It has been an interesting journey, one that’s full of innovation and exciting possibilities. I am delighted to join WeWork India at this pivotal point and work closely with the team to continue the momentum and achieve new milestones.”