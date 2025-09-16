WhatsApp rolls out ads in status & payment features for Indian businesses

WhatsApp introduced a series of new tools for businesses at its second annual Business Summit in Mumbai, focusing on payments, customer support, advertising, and access to services.
Businesses in India can now manage campaigns across WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram via Ads Manager. The feature allows them to use a single dashboard for creative assets, setup, and budgets.
The app is expanding advertising opportunities in its Updates tab, which is used by 1.5 billion people globally every day. The company is rolling out ads in Status, promoted channels, and channel subscriptions in India over the coming months. Brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Air India, and Flipkart are already testing ads in Status, while Jio Hotstar has begun using promoted channels.
Bhuvan Dheer, Executive Director, Marketing, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We have been using WhatsApp extensively for driving business growth. Ads on WhatsApp Status will further help us drive discovery and sales of our products and services."
Sunil Suresh, Chief Marketing Officer, Air India Limited, added, “WhatsApp’s new Ads in status offering aligns with Air India’s vision of digital-first transformation, where advertising is not just about visibility, but about fostering real-time connections and elevating customer journeys through intuitive, technology-led touchpoints. It has the potential to create seamless pathways for immediate customer engagement, bookings, and support. Allowing us to deliver tailored travel experiences directly within customers’ daily interactions.”
Small businesses can now accept payments directly within the WhatsApp Business app. The update enables them to share QR codes in one tap, allowing customers to complete transactions using their preferred payment method.
A new in-app calling feature will allow users to contact larger businesses directly through the app or receive calls from businesses they have requested. The option is currently available in India and will soon expand to include voice messages and video calls for services like telehealth. Businesses are also beginning to integrate AI into customer support through voice calling.
Small businesses can now use both the WhatsApp Business App and the WhatsApp Business Platform simultaneously on the same number, offering more flexibility for those managing day-to-day interactions while also using automation for larger customer volumes.
The app noted that messaging is now integral to business interactions in India, with 91% of online adults chatting with businesses weekly, according to a 2025 Kantar report. The platform is also working with state governments, including Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, to launch official citizen service chatbots.
Arun Srinivas, Managing Director & Country Head, Meta in India, said, “Every day, businesses of all sizes are leveraging WhatsApp to deliver faster and more impactful customer experiences. With our latest tools and features, we are confident that businesses will unlock stronger ROI, build deeper and more personal connections with customers, and scale successfully. WhatsApp has become an essential part of our daily lives in India, helping people stay connected, shop, learn, and access essential services. Millions of people in India are already using WhatsApp to buy tickets, recharge their metro passes, and pay utility bills. However, there is a need to build an ecosystem where people have access to essential services in each state right at their fingertips. We are excited that more and more state governments across India are partnering with us to unlock access to essential public services for the people.”