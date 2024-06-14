Whirlpool India and HUL join hands to market Surf Excel

Whirlpool of India Ltd has joined hands in a new marketing alliance with Surf Excel, a Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) brand to transform and enhance the laundry experience for consumers in India.
The two brands part of the home care industry have collaborated to deliver cleaning performance and convenience to households. With a commitment towards innovation and customer satisfaction, both brands will embark on a journey to create impactful consumer awareness campaigns, educational initiatives and engaging marketing activities.
By harnessing the strengths of both brands, they aim to provide valuable insights, tips and solutions to consumers enabling them to optimize their home experiences. Additionally, the integration of innovative technologies from both brands will help in delivering fabric care, improving the daily laundry process, and resulting in an enhanced customer experience.
Kumar Gaurav Singh, Vice President-Marketing, at Whirlpool of India, expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, "Washing machine penetration in India is still in its nascent stages and a significant number of consumers are ﬁrst-time buyers. Our partnership is an opportunity to leverage our combined strengths - the coming together of superior mechanical action, thermal action and chemical action to deliver expertise in the removal of stubborn stains.
Echoing this sentiment, Srinandan Sundaram, Executive Director, Home Care, at Unilever, added, "Our partnership is not just about increasing the penetration of liquid detergents, but also about providing an enhanced laundry experience and educating consumers on the beneﬁts of our combined offering. By bringing together advanced technologies, we aim to offer a superior solution for fabric care needs while also raising awareness about the importance of proper laundry practices. Our goal is to provide convenience and innovation to households across India, making laundry routines easier and more effective than ever before.