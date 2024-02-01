White rebrands; unveils a new logo

White, an experiential agency has announced its visual rebranding and revealed a new logo. With this change, the agency aims to harness the power of experiences for brands and help them connect with their audiences on a human level.
With an intent to create memorability with a clean aesthetic, the rebranded logo and identity seek to convey a ‘contemporary longevity’ with a modern yet timeless design, relevant in the long term.
Speaking on the rebranding, Vishesh Sahni, Founder and CEO, White, said, “We have undertaken this transformative rebrand journey as a conscious, strategic shift. Our impact lies in crafting some of India’s most captivating experiences which we have largely succeeded in, because of our visceral understanding of ‘culture’. Whether it is building cultural narratives for brands, tapping into globally relevant cultural trends, or even creating its own industry-standard culture, our rebrand is intended to encapsulate this approach. In today’s ever-evolving field of brand experiences, it only makes sense for us to set new benchmarks and call ourselves ‘Creators of Culture-first Experiences.’”