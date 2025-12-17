White Rivers Media secures digital mandate for SMFG India Credit

White Rivers Media (WRM), an independent digital agency in India, has been appointed by SMFG India Credit, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), to lead its digital transformation.
Under the partnership, the agency is expected to design and implement a digital strategy aimed at strengthening the brand’s online presence and improving customer engagement, with a focus on underserved segments.
Speaking about securing the mandate for the brand, Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO of White Rivers Media, said, “WRM’s deep understanding of trends and audience behaviour will ensure that SMFG India Credit’s voice is amplified effectively, connecting with customers in a meaningful way.”
The agency will also work on expanding the brand’s digital footprint by participating in cultural conversations, driving engagement-focused narratives, and delivering content tailored to diverse audience segments across India.