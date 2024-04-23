Industry Updates

White unveils its latest venture the 'White Label' in partnership with Rohit Tugnait

White Label is poised to cater to the creative, strategic, and production requirements of clients in the dynamic video space, serving clientele with operations in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

White, the brand experiences company, is proud to announce a significant advancement in its business expansion efforts within the realm of integrated marketing. Partnering with Rohit Tugnait, former Commercial Director of Vice Media Group, White unveils its latest venture, the 'White Label' division to start a new content solution division with the company.

White Label is poised to cater to the diverse creative, strategic, and production requirements of clients operating in the dynamic video space. The arm will serve clientele with operations spanning across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, which is where White is operational currently. 

Drawing from Tugnait’s experience of over 22 years across culturally impactful media platforms such as MTV, 101 India, and Vice Media, Rohit Tugnait brings invaluable expertise to White Label. His track record of spearheading some of the biggest IPs for the media houses such as Coke Studio@MTV, MTV Unplugged, and setting up Virtue (a creative agency borne of Vice), positions him as a visionary leader in content solutions.


Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership Rohit Tugnait, Chief Executive Officer, of White Label said "Vishesh Sahni (Founder - White) has a clear vision of where he wants to take White as an organisation and what it needs to stand for; which resonates perfectly with what I envision for White Label, so it is a great collaboration together for us. We have got most of the Vice team aboard and are ready to create magic for clients."

Speaking on the strategic partnership, Vishesh Sahni, Founder & CEO, White said “We have grown rapidly as an organisation, by creating some of the industry’s most talked-about experiences. Our profound understanding of culture equips us to offer meaningful, new-to-the-world thinking for our partner brands. Amidst some conscious, strategic moves as an organisation; the next organic step was to round out the integrated marketing approach by bringing Rohit and the team on to start White Label."

