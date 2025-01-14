Whoppl bags digital mandate for Go Zero

Whoppl, a content-to-commerce company, has secured a partnership with Go Zero, a guilt-free ice cream brand in India, to oversee its entire social media strategy. The collaboration aims to boost the brands' digital presence using a video-first approach. Whoppl will handle various aspects of the campaign, including ideation, content production, scripting, promotions, and influencer engagement, with the goal of delivering a consistent strategy aligned with the brand’s objectives.
Under the partnership, Whoppl will assist Go Zero in driving business growth through creative strategies.
"With this digital mandate, we are thrilled to be partnering with Go Zero. Our commitment to creatively enabling Go Zero's next stage of growth with an increased focus on strengthening their quick commerce spectrum is extremely exciting. We are thrilled to work with a brand that embodies innovation and health consciousness," said Ramya Ramachandran, Founder & CEO of Whoppl. "Our video-first approach aligns perfectly with the evolving consumer preferences for engaging and authentic content."
Kiran Shah, Founder of Go Zero, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, "Partnering with Whoppl is an exciting opportunity for us. Their understanding of our brand's pulse and commitment to disruptive marketing strategies aligns seamlessly with our vision. Together, we aim to elevate Go Zero's presence in the market and connect more deeply with our audience."