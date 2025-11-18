WiseLife revamps brand identity with new logo, packaging and digital refresh

WiseLife, the homegrown yoga apparel and accessories has undergone a brand identity overhaul aimed at strengthening its market presence.
The refreshed identity includes a redesigned logo, updated packaging and a reworked digital presence. The new system is intended to strike a balance between form and flow, reflecting the brand’s focus on mindful living and guiding individuals toward self-discovery.
The rebranding incorporates feedback the brand received during its Shark Tank 3 appearance, with it aiming to build stronger trust, improve clarity and broaden its appeal as it expands.
The rebranding was curated and executed by ting, an India-based advertising agency.
Commenting on the rebranding, Prateek Kedia, Founder, WiseLife, said, “At WiseLife, we’ve always believed in building a brand that truly reflects our values and connects deeply with our community. Partnering with ting was all about streamlining our identity with clear guidelines. This revamp is not just about design; it’s about creating consistency, clarity, and a stronger foundation for the brand as we grow.”
The updated identity is positioned as part of WiseLife’s next chapter, encouraging consumers to “move with meaning” and bring the essence of yoga into everyday life.
Shruti Dhadda, Chief Creative Officer & Partner at ting, said,“Working on an identity refresh is always exciting. The business and the brand have been on a journey and have come with a lot of learnings. Our role was to ensure WiseLife evolves while staying grounded in its purpose, resonating with audiences both existing and new, and ultimately benefiting the business. This partnership went beyond a cosmetic refresh.”