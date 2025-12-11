Wishlink launches InfluenceOS, a creator commerce operating system

Wishlink has announced the launch of InfluenceOS by Wishlink, India’s first creator commerce operating system. The launch took place at The Future of Social Commerce: Wishlink × Meta, an exclusive industry event hosted in partnership with Meta.
InfluenceOS by Wishlink is designed to help brands build, scale, and track their creator engine with greater efficiency. The platform unifies creator discovery, campaign automation, and real-time attribution, offering a performance-first approach to creator commerce. The product was showcased live at the event, demonstrating how brands can seamlessly run and optimise creator-led revenue channels.
Shaurya Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Wishlink, said, “Social commerce in India is undergoing a fundamental transformation. Creators are no longer just amplifiers; they are becoming high-conversion commerce channels. With InfluenceOS and Engage, we are enabling brands to run, track, and scale creator-driven revenue with transparency and precision.”
With InfluenceOS, Wishlink aims to strengthen the infrastructure that powers creator-led buying behaviour in India and support brands in building scalable, data-backed creator ecosystems.