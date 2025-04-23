Wit & Chai Group onboards Saurabh Sakpal as Chief Creative Head

Wit & Chai Group, a creative media agency, has announced the appointment of Saurabh Sakpal as its new Chief Creative Head. With over 20 years of experience across global agencies and leading consumer brands, Sakpal steps into a pivotal role to steer the agency’s creative direction and elevate its strategic storytelling capabilities.
Sakpal brings with him experience from agencies such as FCB, Saatchi & Saatchi, DDB, Publicis, and Redder Vietnam, where he led campaigns for marquee brands like Volkswagen, MTV, Chupa Chups, Set Max, and Virgin Mobile. He has also held leadership roles in-house at House of Anita Dongre and Nykaa, where he drove creative outcomes aligned with business growth. In addition, his consulting work with firms like Roland Berger and AlphaSights speaks to his diverse understanding of branding, fashion, and content strategy.
In his new role at Wit & Chai, Sakpal will lead the creative charge across all key accounts. He will work closely with the strategy and brand teams to shape narratives that are not only culturally relevant but also business-impactful, that sharply align with business goals. From mentoring emerging talent to leading integrated campaigns, his role is central to shaping the agency’s creative ambition.
“As a Chief Creative Head, I see Wit & Chai Group as more than just an agency—it’s a sandbox for fearless thinkers,” said Saurabh Sakpal. “My vision is to turn up the volume on ideas that are disruptive yet deeply human. We’re building brands that resonate in the real world—work that gets people talking, sharing, and remembering.”
Sakpal plans to foster a creative culture that thrives on experimentation, agility, and bold thinking grounded in youth insights and real conversations. He aims to position the agency where creativity intersects with commerce.
Speaking about the appointment, Nihar Kolapkar, Co-founder & Partner at Wit & Chai Group, shared, “Saurabh’s track record of creative leadership and disruptive storytelling brings incredible value to our team. His ability to merge bold creativity with strategic clarity is exactly what we need to push the boundaries of what we deliver for our clients. We’re excited to see him shape a new era of work at Wit & Chai Group.”