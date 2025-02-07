WolfzHowl expands operations to the Telugu states

WolfzHowl, a Mumbai-based brand strategy and consumer marketing consultancy, is expanding its presence in the Telugu states. With over 12 years of experience across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa, the firm specialises in helping brands address business and consumer challenges to drive profitability and sustainable growth.
WolfzHowl has worked with both regional and national brands, including Zomato, to tailor marketing strategies to local audiences. Through its expansion, the firm aims to empower brands from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, enabling them to scale their presence nationally.
Commenting on the expansion, Kalyan Challapalli, Founder & Chief of Strategy, WolfzHowl, said, “As someone from the Telugu states, I have always aspired to contribute to businesses in my homeland and engage with brands in my native language. At the same time, I see a significant opportunity that many businesses from this region are poised for national growth and require the global and national-level expertise we bring. The timing is right, and so is our intent and commitment to this journey.”
WolfzHowl plans to collaborate directly with clients across key industries, including BFSI, pharmaceuticals, real estate, FMCG, and retail, leveraging its extensive experience with brands such as ICICI, Abbott, MSD, Bikaji, TCPL, Hotstar, Total Environment, Piramal Realty, and Shoppers Stop. In addition to working with businesses, the firm seeks to establish strategic partnerships with local advertising, digital, and PR agencies to collectively build brands and drive business growth in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.