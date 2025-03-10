Women ad filmmakers launch She Directs Ads

This International Women’s Day sees the introduction of She Directs Ads, a collective focused on increasing the presence of women directors in Indian advertising. Founded by a group of female filmmakers from the industry, the initiative aims to highlight their work, build connections, and create opportunities.
Despite their involvement in several notable campaigns, women directors remain underrepresented in ad filmmaking. With an Instagram page as its starting point, She Directs Ads looks to offer a space for visibility, collaboration, and support for both emerging and established talent.
"This is about recognition, representation, and rewriting the narrative," says Kopal Naithani, Founder of the collective. "There are many talented women directing advertisements in India, yet only a handful are recognised. It’s time the industry—and the world—sees and supports them."
By building a strong community of women ad filmmakers, She Directs Ads looks to create space, encourage new voices, and gradually shape a more inclusive advertising landscape.