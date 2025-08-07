Women's sports in India to reach $900 mn by 2030: Report

Capri Sports Foundation’s The Sports Women Huddle (TSW Huddle) in collaboration with KPMG Sports Advisory launched a report titled, ‘Women’s Sports in India: Podium to Profit - A Story in the Making’.
The report provides insights into the commercial ecosystem of women’s sports in India, including viewership trends, brand partnerships, sponsorship data and social impact. The research highlighted the exponential growth of leagues like the Women’s Premier League (WPL), the increasing influence of women athletes on social media and the evolving fanbase.
According to the report, WPL viewership saw a rise of 150% in just one year, while social media conversations around women's sports grew by 10 times. Women athletes attracted brand investments worth $63 million and the commercial value of women's sports is expected to reach $900 million by 2030.
The report also highlighted various aspects of the women’s sporting ecosystem, including the growth drivers, the spectators, the social and digital impact and footprint, the strategic investments and the future forecast and recommendations for all Stakeholders involved in the ecosystem.
Speaking on the occasion, Jinisha Sharma, Director, Capri Sports, said, “This report is deeply personal, for every young girl who dared to dream and every woman who fought for a place on the field. Women’s sports in India isn’t a quiet movement but a powerful revolution that has made people sit up and take note. The report isn’t just a presentation of data, but also a vision of equity, inspiration and immense potential. I urge every brand, investor and changemaker to see this not just as an opportunity, but as a responsibility. Because when we invest in women’s sports, we invest in a future where every athlete can rise.”
Sania Mirza, a former Indian Tennis player, said, “It's the belief in female athletes that needs to go a long way. So, I wish there was one secret to it. There isn't. But I think the media, TV, a lot of corporate sponsors, people like us (former and current senior athletes) trying to put things together for the future of this country in different sports and mentorship. I think that's something that will make a difference.”
PV Sindhu, an Indian badminton player added, “As female athletes, we need to know that we can do anything and we can achieve everything. And I think we need to be proud of ourselves. I think we ourselves need to have that belief that we can achieve anything and we can go out there and be on the world map.”
Kala Anand, Director, Sports Advisory, KPMG in India, said, “Women's sports is not just progressing, it is rewriting the rule book in terms of engagement, commerce, and culture. At KPMG, we are proud to have collaborated with the Capri Sports Foundation on a project that demonstrates the commercial viability, fan engagement, and strategic potential of women in sports in the future. We hope this report becomes a catalyst for deeper investments, broader media attention, and transformative impact across the industry.”