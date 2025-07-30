Wondrlab appoints Abbas Mirza as Content Lead at WYP

Wondrlab, a creative and content network, has announced the appointment of Abbas Mirza as Content Lead at WYP (What’s Your Problem) on Wednesday. WYP is the content and digital creative agency within the network.
According to the agency, Mirza brings more than a decade of experience in crafting content and ideas. His portfolio features work for brands like Colgate, HDFC Bank, Ariel, Parachute Advanced, McDowell’s No.1, Whisper, Raymond, Reliance Smart, 92.7 Big FM, Gillette and more.
Some of the campaigns that he's been a part of include Ariel's 'Share the Load', Bio-Oil's 'Pregathon', HDFC Bank’s 'Vigil Aunty' and Colgate MaxFresh's 'CID Investigation'.
Commenting on Mirza's appointment, Amit Akali, CCO and Co-founder of Wondrlab, said, "Abbas joins us as Content Lead in what is a pivotal role at WYP. He will be partnering with Dipti Rode, one of our most seasoned and sharpest creative leaders, to drive content and creative excellence across key accounts. With his rich experience and award-winning body of work, I'm excited to see the kind of magic this duo will bring to the table. Wishing them both the very best in this journey."
Speaking about his new role, Mirza said, "For a creative professional, staying ahead of the curve is everything. With the rise of AI and next-gen tools, it's essential to be at a place that embraces the future with the right creative vision, and Wondrlab is exactly that. I'm thrilled to collaborate with a dynamic team of young creatives and learn from a legendary leader like Amit Akali."