Wondrlab acquires BigStep Technologies to expand AI capabilities

Wondrlab, India’s platform-first martech network, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in BigStep Technologies, the Generative AI and Cloud-Native Custom Software Solutions. This is Wondrlab’s seventh acquisition to date and its second in the technology domain.
Founded in 2008 by Vidit Paliwal and Niranjan Mangal, BigStep Technologies has developed over 700 applications and solutions for more than 500 clients globally. The company focuses on enterprise solutions, with expertise in product engineering, data and AI, cloud and DevOps, and robotic process automation (RPA). Its portfolio includes projects in sectors such as media and entertainment, proptech, SaaS, healthcare, gaming, and BFSI, aimed at addressing industry-specific challenges and improving operational outcomes.
This partnership brings BigStep access to Wondrlab’s network and a gateway to European markets through its Poland hub.Its leadership team, led by Paliwal and Mangal, will continue to lead BigStep into its next phase of growth.
Commenting on the acquisition, Saurabh Varma, Founder & CEO of Wondrlab, stated, “The convergence of data, content, and technology to drive transformation across marketing and business is rapidly accelerating. At Wondrlab, our ambition is to build India’s first network with a singular focus on delivering on our proposition of a full-funnel approach seamlessly to help our clients win in an increasingly fragmented marketplace. The acquisition of BigStep perfectly aligns with our strategy of expanding our capabilities in digital transformation technologies, products, and services. We are excited to welcome BigStep to the growing Wondrlab family. Their expertise in Generative AI and bespoke application development will significantly enhance our ability to deliver impactful solutions globally.”
Reflecting on this milestone, Vidit Paliwal, Founder & CEO, BigStep Technologies, stated, “Joining Wondrlab marks a new chapter for BigStep. Their network and global reach provide us the perfect platform to expand our capabilities and drive innovation for our clients worldwide. The timing is just right for BigStep as we embark on investing significantly in deepening and expanding our AI first solutioning capabilities.”
Adding his insights, Niranjan Mangal, Founder & COO, BigStep Technologies, said, “At BigStep over the last few years besides providing business impacting solutions to clients at large, we have assisted global start-ups in the US build digital products from scratch and scale their technology teams through their GCCs (Global Capability Centers). With the partnership with Wondrlab we are looking at significantly scaling up these offerings to a wider base of clients across US, Middle East and Europe.”
Adding to this, Rajesh Ghatge, CEO of Wondrlab Technologies, said, “At Wondrlab our single-minded focus is to stitch together the best-in-class contemporary solutions for client success, in the everchanging digital landscape. BigStep has capabilities in AI, Cloud, Commerce, enterprise grade digital product engineering and launching large GCC mandates for tech, first companies. These strengths coupled with our global capabilities in Content, Data and Media provide a unique ecosystem across both digital transformation and marketing transformation to our collective clients. We welcome Vidit and Niranjan to join the Wondrlab family.”
Projects by BigStep
-
A tenant experience platform serving over 1.5 million users globally for CRE and multifamily properties.
-
An AI assistant for a healthcare company, improving patient engagement.
-
A live video commerce SaaS platform helping over 1,000 eCommerce brands achieve a 5x higher conversion rate.
-
A redesigned booking platform for Vivanta Hotels (Taj Group), enhancing user experience.