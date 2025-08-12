Wondrlab appoints Hemant Shringy as CCO & Managing Partner

Wondrlab has announced the appointment of Hemant Shringy as Chief Creative Officer and Managing Partner.
Shringy brings over two decades of leadership experience at agencies such as FCB, BBDO, Ogilvy and DDB. He brings a portfolio featuring campaigns for global brands like Ariel’s #ShareTheLoad, Whisper, WhatsApp, Visa, eBay, Vodafone and Indian brands such as Amul, Tata Motors, Reliance and Star Sports.
Shringy’s new role is expected to involve driving brand building, content, commerce, CRM, data-led storytelling, influencer strategies, automation and AI integration.
Speaking on the appointment, Amit Akali, Co-founder of Wondrlab, said, “I was looking at the right balance of a creative leader with hunger to achieve new creative benchmarks and drive culture. We’ve strengthened the organization by bringing Hemant on board. I’ve worked with him before; he blends craft with creative audacity, effectiveness with empathy. It’s the right time for Wondrlab to evolve, and Hemant is the right person to lead that evolution. I’m proud of whatwe’ve built and look forward to supporting him, our teams, and clients in this exciting nextchapter.”
Rakesh Hinduja, Co-founder, Wondrlab, added, “We’re thrilled to have Hemant join us. His work speaks for itself: bold, effective, and rooted in culture. But what excites me most is how he aligns with our mission: to redefine marketing by fusing creativity with platform-first thinking and technology. Hemant’s leadership will supercharge our ability to deliver effective, transformative solutions for our clients.”
On joining Wondrlab, Shringy said, “I’m incredibly excited to be part of Wondrlab at such a pivotal moment. What Saurabh, Rakesh, Amit, and the team have built is a visionary agency network born in India, built for the world, combining tech, data, and creativity. I believe creativity should move beyond communication; it should shape every part of the marketing funnel. At Wondrlab, we’re placing creativity right at the core, and I can’t wait to help brands winin ways that are both joyous and transformative.”
Hinduja added, “Amit will continue as Co-founder and Chief Mentor, continuing to support the creative vision, mentor teams, and guide strategic initiatives. Amit will prioritize and focus on his health while remaining closely involved with the organization, guiding clients and teams. We're grateful for Amit's continued involvement and look forward to his mentorship. His expertise and experience will remain invaluable to our clients and team members.As we at Wondrlab continue his call out “Itna tho karna padega!”