Wondrlab appoints Shidush Contractor as COO for influencer marketing

Wondrlab has appointed Shidush Contractor as Chief Operating Officer for Influencer Marketing. In the role, Contractor will oversee operations across OPA and Opportune, Wondrlab’s influencer and creator-focused businesses. He will report to Vandana Verma, co-founder and Managing Partner at Wondrlab Network.
The appointment comes as the agency brings its ‘Power of Total Influence’ approach to market, positioning influencer marketing as a coordinated system rather than a series of individual campaigns. The agency stated that the approach is designed to connect creator-led activity across various stages of the consumer journey.
Contractor has previously worked across advertising technology, talent management and creator-led businesses. Most recently, he served as Business Head for the Middle East and North Africa at Qoruz, where he led regional expansion and worked with brands and agencies on influencer measurement and intelligence. Previously, he served as Chief of Staff to the group CEO at Collective Artists Network.
After those roles, Contractor worked independently within the creator and influencer sector, advising brands and platforms on building more structured influencer programs.
At Wondrlab, Contractor will be responsible for integrating operations across OPA and Opportune, strengthening operating processes and improving measurement and accountability.
Commenting on the appointment, Vandana Verma said, “Brands today don’t need more influencer campaigns, they need influence that works across the funnel and compounds over time. Total Influence brings together storytelling, credibility, and performance into one operating system. Shidush’s experience across talent, technology, and execution makes him ideally placed to scale OPA and Opportune into platforms that deliver sustained, long-term value for brands.”
Speaking on his appointment, Shidush Contractor said, “Influence has evolved into a serious business lever. What excites me about OPA and Opportune is the opportunity to build influence as a connected system—from discovery to conversion—using creators, data, and ideas in a coordinated way. Total Influence is about consistency, precision, and outcomes over time, and I’m excited to help bring this vision to life for brands within the Wondrlab ecosystem.”