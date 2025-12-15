World Tennis League announces partners and sponsors ahead of India season

The World Tennis League (WTL) is set to begin its first India season and has announced a list of partners for the tournament.
Iconik Sports & Events Ltd. has joined as the title partner, while SpiceJet has been named the powered-by partner. The league said the partnerships will support operations and fan engagement during the season.
Other partners announced for this edition include EaseMyTrip as travel partner and Bisleri as hydration partner. Qorum India will serve as the official timekeeper, and Dunlop has been appointed ball partner. Apoorva Healthcare will act as the medical partner for players and staff.
ACT Fibernet has been named the connectivity partner to support broadcast operations. RedFM will serve as the radio partner, while Hudle joins as a community partner. BookMyShow will handle ticketing for the event. XRT Active has been named apparel partner for ball kids and umpires, Dr. Umed Cosmetics as aesthetics partner, and EnchantXP as experience partner.
Speaking on these partnerships, Hemali Sharma, Co-Founder, World Tennis League, said, “Every season, we aim to push things a little further - better tennis, better energy, better moments for fans. Having this group of partners with us gives the league a real boost. Each one brings something unique, and together they form a powerful foundation for what we’re building. We’re genuinely excited for the season ahead and what this lineup will help us deliver.”
The matches will be held at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru.
