WPP and Adobe expand partnership to integrate AI marketing tools

WPP and Adobe have expanded their global partnership to integrate AI tools into marketing and content production workflows.
The earlier partnership aims to deliver integrated solutions for global brands to optimise media, drive business growth and scale creativity with agentic capabilities, with brand content creation on Adobe Firefly Foundry.
The collaboration will combine Adobe’s AI, content and data platforms with the agency’s marketing and transformation services. The initiative will also incorporate WPP’s marketing platform, WPP Open, and Adobe Firefly Foundry, which allows companies to develop generative AI models trained on their own intellectual property.
The expanded partnership is aimed at helping brands manage growing demands for content across multiple channels while maintaining brand consistency. The collaboration will deliver integrated systems to coordinate the planning, creation, production and activation of creative and media assets using AI-driven tools.
Under the arrangement, the platform’s AI agents will be used to create and adapt content, while WPP’s agents will focus on media planning and activation. Adobe Firefly Foundry will be integrated into WPP Open to support brand-aligned content creation.
They will also invest in training and deploying engineers focused on creative AI to support clients and prepare marketing teams to work with AI-driven technologies.
Speaking on the collaboration, Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer, WPP, said, "For years, we've watched brilliant creative ideas get stuck in production queues, buried under versioning and approvals and media plans. That era is over. With Adobe, we're shattering the barriers between ideation and impact, building agentic content systems that handle the complexity so human creativity can soar. This is what it looks like when two companies with creativity at their core harness the power of AI so that brands can drive growth."
Anil Chakravarthy, President, Customer Experience Orchestration Business, Adobe, said, "Marketing and creative teams today understand the high bar consumers have set for personalisation, which requires fresh and engaging content that is tailored for every interaction and delivered intuitively across channels. Bringing together capabilities across Adobe and WPP provides a seamless way for brands to address this challenge, activating AI agents to drive customer experience orchestration and unlock personalisation at scale.
To support the rollout, WPP and Adobe are establishing a joint go-to-market team and launching a Transformation Practice to help clients redesign marketing operations and adopt the new systems.