WPP introduces Agent Hub for AI-driven marketing functions

WPP has launched Agent Hub, a new internal application on its marketing AI platform, WPP Open, aimed at centralising and scaling the agency’s functions through artificial intelligence.
Agent Hub functions as an internal app store that houses AI agents built using WPP’s proprietary data, strategic frameworks and internal best practices. The platform is intended for use by the agency’s workforce of about 100,000 employees globally and for client-facing work.
At launch, Agent Hub includes a set of so-called ‘Super Agents’ developed from existing AI tools created within WPP agencies and teams. These agents include a Brand Analytics Agent, which provides access to around three decades of Brand Asset Valuator data; a Behavioural Science Agent, based on frameworks from Ogilvy’s behavioural science practice; an Analogies Agent designed to surface insights from different industries; and Creative Brain, which draws on the agency’s creative archives for ideation support.
The new agents build on a bottom-up approach to AI development. The Super Agents represent a curated selection of those tools made available across the organisation.
Speaking on the launch, Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer at WPP, said, “Agent Hub is how we deliver WPP excellence at scale for our clients. This is about human brilliance, amplified by AI, enabling us to offer clients commercial models based on business outcomes, not simply time and materials. Every agent in our Hub is human-driven, encoding the decades of insight, judgment and expertise of our people to solve real client problems. We're supercharging the very best of WPP, ensuring that every strategy is built on a foundation of our collective intelligence.”
Elav Horwitz, Chief Innovation Officer, WPP, added, “Our approach to AI is an open canvas, not a black box. WPP Open’s Agent Hub is how we harness our people’s creative energy, curating the very best ideas and making them available to everyone. It’s innovation, democratised.”