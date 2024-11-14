WPP brings T&Pm fully within its global network, acquires minority shares

WPP announced further simplification of its structure with the acquisition of the minority shareholdings in T&Pm, bringing the agency fully into the WPP network. T&Pm will continue to operate as a standalone multi-disciplinary agency while collaborating closely with other WPP agencies.
T&Pm is an integrated agency with approximately 1,800 people in 42 locations around the world. Its roster of global and local clients includes Amazon, Argos, British Gas, EA, Mars, NatWest, News UK and Toyota, many of which are already served in collaboration with other agencies. WPP first invested in the agency in 2007 with a 49.9% stake before moving to a majority holding in 2019.
Founded in 2001 by Johnny Hornby and his partners, the agency has established itself as a player in the marketing industry. After securing an initial investment, the company expanded into media, utilising its global buying power and experience through GroupM. The agency has also developed a model of embedding teams on-site with clients, adopting an integrated approach that has gained traction in the fast-changing digital landscape. By combining various marketing functions within dedicated teams, the agency has managed to adapt to evolving client needs, contributing to its ongoing growth and success.
Through its close relationship with WPP, the agency has been utilising its Open’s AI tools within its agile content operations, enabling the agency to deliver enhanced creativity, speed and efficiency for clients. The full incorporation of the agency within WPP will deepen that integration, with WPP Open becoming the backbone of the agency's future client service model.
Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said, “Two years ago, I showed Johnny the early iterations of WPP Open, our AI-powered operating system for marketing. He immediately saw its transformational potential and has since become one of its most compelling advocates. T&Pm is a great example of how we are putting AI at the heart of the groundbreaking work we do for our clients.”
Johnny Hornby, founder and CEO of T&Pm, added, “This is a very exciting next phase for us. Our belief in the superior agility of integrated teams has fuelled our global success. Now, AI is transforming the speed at which we can partner with clients to create growth and WPP’s early investment in Open gives us a big advantage.”