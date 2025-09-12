WPP grants CEO Cindy Rose over 1.1 million conditional shares

WPP has granted its Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Rose, a conditional award of 1,137,233 shares under the company’s 2022 Executive Performance Share Plan, according to a regulatory filing.
The award, made on September 8, compensates for incentives forfeited when she left her previous employer.
The official statement noted, “This award is made in respect of buy-outs of outstanding incentives she forfeited upon leaving her former employer and has been determined in accordance with the Directors' Compensation Policy.”
The shares will vest in tranches between December 2025 and September 2030, subject to her continued employment at the agency. The number of shares was calculated on the basis of the average mid-market closing price of the agency’s ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange during the three months preceding the grant.
The transaction was disclosed in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation, which requires reporting of dealings by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.