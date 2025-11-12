WPP opens first Brazil campus in São Paulo

WPP has inaugurated its first campus in Brazil, located in the Vila Leopoldina neighbourhood of São Paulo. The new facility is expected to bring together around 4,000 employees from 21 WPP agencies, including Ogilvy, VML, Fbiz, Grey and Burson, within a shared space designed to encourage collaboration, creativity and innovation.
At the inauguration, Cindy Rose, CEO of WPP, said, “Brazil is one of the most dynamic and creative markets in the world, and the WPP São Paulo Campus is a powerful symbol of our commitment to the country. It’s designed to be a truly inspiring and open space - where our people, clients and partners can come together to learn, create and drive AI-enabled growth.”
She added, “This Campus is a strategic investment in our talent, giving our brilliant teams the environment and tools - including WPP Open, WPP’s agentic platform for marketing - they need to deliver extraordinary results for our clients.”
Stefano Zunino, WPP’s Country Manager for Brazil, said, “The WPP São Paulo Campus is the embodiment of our future vision for the marketing and communications industry in Brazil. It’s a space that transcends the concept of an office to become a vibrant ecosystem for the greatest talents in our sector - a temple of creativity. We’re proud to be planting our roots in Vila Leopoldina, to be part of a neighbourhood in transition that will become a beacon of creativity and innovation in São Paulo. By bringing our agencies together under one roof in an environment that inspires and promotes well-being, we are more prepared than ever to deliver the creative transformation our clients seek to build strong and relevant brands.”
The São Paulo site is part of WPP’s global campus strategy, under which the company plans to open over 65 campuses worldwide by the end of 2025, following recent inaugurations in Sydney, Paris, Manchester and Toronto.