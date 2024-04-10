WPP and Google Cloud collaborate to enhance generative AI-driven marketing

WPP and Google Cloud have announced a new collaboration through the integration of Google’s Gemini models with WPP Open, WPP’s AI-powered marketing operating system.
As part of the collaboration, Google Cloud's gen AI tools will be used with WPP's proprietary marketing and advertising data. This will enable WPP’s clients to create brand- and product-specific content using gen AI, to gain deeper insights into their target audiences, to predict and explain content effectiveness, and to optimise campaigns with ongoing adaptive processes.
The inaugural phase of the partnership is focusing on the development of the following four use cases:
Enhanced creativity with WPP Open Creative Studio: WPP has integrated Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro technology into Creative Studio, its gen AI app that is part of WPP Open and which helps with tasks such as writing headlines and turning a sketch into an image. Gemini 1.5 Pro’s large context window, which allows it to run one million tokens of information consistently, means that more brand content and guidelines can be used for prompts, such as a brand’s colour palette, fonts, voice, and even past marketing campaigns.
Smarter content optimisation: WPP has upgraded its AI Performance Brain™ – a service that uses AI to predict how well marketing content will perform – by integrating Gemini 1.5 Pro to improve the way the system predicts the success of marketing content, even ahead of campaign activation.
AI narration: WPP is enhancing its video description solutions by pioneering real-time streaming capabilities for both description and narration. The system uses Gemini 1.5 Pro to automatically create customisable video narration scripts. These scripts are then sent to ElevenLabs, a WPP partner, which generates a realistic voice for the narration.
Hyper-realistic product representation: WPP is utilizing gen AI to create detailed 3D product images that adhere to brand guidelines, incorporating product shape, design, and packaging for compelling marketing visuals.
Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer at WPP, said: "This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in marketing innovation. Our integration of Gemini 1.5 Pro into WPP Open has significantly accelerated our gen AI innovation and enables us to do things we could only dream of a few months ago. With Gemini models, we're not only able to enhance traditional marketing tasks but also to integrate the end-to-end marketing process for continuous, adaptive optimisation. I believe this will be a game-changer for our clients and the marketing industry at large.”
Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said: “AI has the potential to unlock new levels of effectiveness for marketers, whether it is optimising campaigns, automating repetitive tasks like brand descriptions, or sparking entirely new ideas. This partnership brings the power of Google Cloud’s gen AI capabilities together with WPP’s deep marketing domain expertise to help our mutual customers create better campaigns that resonate with consumers in a deeper way.”