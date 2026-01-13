WPP India Country Manager CVL Srinivas to retire in March 2026

WPP has announced the retirement of CVL Srinivas, its Country Manager for India, by the end of March 2026, bringing to an end over three decades of career in the advertising and marketing industry.
Srinivas, widely known as Srini, has led WPP’s India operations since 2017. During his tenure, India grew to become one of the agency’s top four markets globally by revenue, after previously ranking outside the top 12.
Srinivas joined the agency two decades ago and oversaw the integration of its agencies and specialist businesses in India.
Commenting on the announcement, Cindy Rose, CEO, WPP, said, “Srini is a truly outstanding leader whose vision has been instrumental in transforming India into one of WPP’s most important and dynamic markets globally. He has not only delivered exceptional growth but has also built an incredible culture of collaboration and innovation. From establishing our integrated campuses to scaling our global delivery and tech capabilities, his legacy is a stronger, more unified, and future-ready WPP in India, perfectly positioned to harness our AI advantage for our clients. We are deeply grateful for his immense contributions, and we all wish him the absolute best for the future.”
Reflecting on his journey, CVL Srinivas said, “Leading WPP in India has been the privilege of a lifetime. I am incredibly proud of what our 11,000-strong team has built together – a market defined by growth, innovation, and most importantly, a shared purpose. Our foundation is strong, and the potential for India to drive WPP’s global agenda is boundless. I will be cheering from the sidelines as I look forward to my next chapter.”
During his time as country manager, the agency established collaborative campuses in Mumbai, Gurgaon and Chennai, and expanded integrated client teams serving global and local clients. It also launched initiatives combining creativity and technology, including Creative Tech Experience Centres and internal innovation platforms.
Srinivas also chaired the WPP India Foundation.
Before becoming WPP’s Country Manager, Srinivas held senior leadership roles, including CEO for South Asia at GroupM and CEO Asia Pacific at Maxus. He has served on the boards of several industry bodies, including BARC, ABC, MRUC and the International Advertising Association, and was a founding co-chairman of MMA India.
WPP said a successor to lead its India operations will be announced in due course.