WPP India onboards Priya Barve as the Client Lead for HUL

Priya Barve has joined WPP as India’s Client Lead for Hindustan Unilever Limited. Priya brings over two decades of experience in advertising and marketing and has held leadership roles with Google, Mondelez, and Leo Burnett across Asia-Pacific. She brings a rich and diverse perspective on communications and media, having worked on both - the agency and client side, as well as with tech platforms.
She also encompasses a rich knowledge of the fast-changing consumer and digital landscape in emerging markets across Asia. Passionate about F&B, outside of work Priya is best known for having participated in MasterChef Asia in 2015.
Commenting on the appointment, WPP Chief Client Officer for India, Shubha George, said: “A consummate professional, Priya brings a wealth of experience in aiding business success and digital transformation, as well as key local insights that needed to win in many Indias. HUL is one of WPP’s key clients, one with whom we have had the pleasure of working with for a number of years. We are delighted to see Priya joining the team to lead such an important client relationship and look forward to driving further business growth and innovation together with Unilever.”