WPP's Kalyan Undinty steps down after three years as SVP

WPP’s Kalyan Undinty, Senior Vice President of E-commerce, has announced his departure from the company in a post on LinkedIn, marking the conclusion of what he described as an “incredible journey.”
In his post, Undinty expressed gratitude to his colleagues and mentors, writing, “As I wrap up my incredible journey at WPP, I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt thanks to all the inspiring leaders, mentors, and colleagues who made this chapter so special. Your guidance, collaboration, and constant encouragement have shaped not just my professional growth but also the person I’ve become.”
He also acknowledged his team and clients, adding, “A huge shoutout to my amazing team & clients - it’s been a privilege to learn, create, and laugh alongside you. Here’s to all the memories, lessons, and friendships that will stay with me as I move on to my next adventure.”
Undinty concluded his note by tagging several colleagues, mentors, and collaborators across the WPP network, expressing appreciation for their support.
Undinty has nearly two decades of experience across sales, e-commerce, brand management, business development, and supply chain. Before joining WPP, he spent eight years at Reckitt, where he served as Global E-commerce Director, and six years at ITC Limited as Sales and Marketing Manager.