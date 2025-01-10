WPP mandates four days in office as hybrid work policies tighten

WPP has announced a new policy requiring staff to work in the office at least four days a week starting April, the Financial Times first reported. This marks a shift from its previous hybrid arrangements, where office attendance varied by agency, with headquarters staff attending three days weekly.
CEO Mark Read emphasised in a memo that in-person collaboration fosters stronger human connections, creativity, and relationships, which are key to WPP’s success. The company also noted that higher office attendance has correlated with better employee engagement, client satisfaction, and financial performance.
This move aligns WPP with other major corporations tightening remote work policies post-pandemic. For instance, Amazon now mandates five days in-office globally, and UK-based BT requires its 50,000 office staff to be onsite at least three days a week. Companies like PwC, Santander, and Asda have similarly revised their remote work policies, reflecting a broader trend of returning to pre-pandemic norms.
WPP acknowledged logistical challenges in accommodating more staff in offices and plans to address capacity issues. In London, the group will soon open a new office at One Southwark Bridge Road, housing 2,500 employees, in addition to its existing campuses at Rose Court and Sea Containers House, where 10,000 employees are based.
Read’s memo also touched on industry dynamics, highlighting the recent merger of rivals IPG and Omnicom and stressing the need for WPP to remain focused in 2025 amid competitive changes.