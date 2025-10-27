WPP Media India Launches playbook on premiumisation in E-commerce

WPP Media India has released a new report titled 'Beyond Price Tags: The Power of Premiumisation in India’s E-commerce Boom,' outlining how the country’s online retail growth is being driven by consumers’ increasing preference for premium experiences over price considerations.
The playbook draws on insights from digital platforms, brands, and industry experts to highlight a broader behavioural shift in consumer expectations. It notes that premium demand is expanding beyond metropolitan areas, supported by improved delivery networks, credit access, and digital infrastructure.
According to the report, five major shifts are shaping the premium e-commerce market in India:
Premium demand is becoming more accessible, with credit solutions and logistics enabling wider reach.
Consumers are prioritising experiences such as storytelling, unboxing, personalisation, and ethical sourcing.
Platform innovation through quick commerce, social commerce, artificial intelligence, and loyalty programmes is influencing brand strategies.
Categories such as fashion, FMCG, beauty, and consumer durables are seeing increased demand for feature-rich, higher-value products.
Mass brands are diversifying through “masstige” portfolios and premium line extensions.
To help brands implement these insights, the playbook introduces four strategic models—FLASH, VISTA, PRIME, and RISE—focused on discoverability, curation, customer journey design, and loyalty.
“At WPP Media, we are constantly at the forefront of shaping the future of commerce,” said Ashwin Padmanabhan, COO, WPP Media South Asia. “The premiumisation trend in Indian e-commerce is more than just a shift in price points—it reflects evolving consumer aspirations and the growing desire for quality, experience, and status.”
“The future of Indian e-commerce is not just digital; it is decisively premium,” added Sairam Ranganathan, Head of Commerce, WPP Media India. “Premiumisation marks a pivotal shift where rising aspirations, global exposure, and digital empowerment are redefining how consumers engage with brands. This playbook is not just a guide but a catalyst for growth, equipping brands to build trust, deliver richer experiences, and own the next wave of value creation.”
The report concludes that premiumisation represents a long-term transformation in consumer mindset. It states that Indian shoppers are increasingly looking for meaningful brand relationships and value-driven experiences rather than purely transactional interactions.