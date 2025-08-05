WPP media appoints Sairam Raganathan as Head of Commerce

WPP Media has appointed Sairam Ranganathan as the new Head of Commerce for its India operations.
Ranganathan, a WPP executive with over two decades of experience, previously served as Chief Digital Officer at Wavemaker India, one of the group's media agencies. He has worked across sectors including consumer goods and technology, with a focus on digital transformation, client strategy, and team leadership.
Sharing it in a post on LinkedIn, the company said, "We are pleased to announce thatSairam Ranganathanwill be stepping into the role of Head of Commerce for WPP Media India."
"He will bring his strong business knowledge and skills in team expansion, as well as his client-first approach as he leads the Commerce business for India," it added.
Ranganathan succeeds Atique Kazi, who exits the company after a 12-year stint that helped shape WPP Media’s digital and performance offerings.
Before being elevated to Head of Commerce at WPP-Wavemaker India, Sairam Ranganathan held key leadership roles across the media and digital landscape, with a career marked by innovation, transformation, and impact. As Chief Digital Officer at Wavemaker and Wavemaker NorthStar, he drove business growth by orchestrating expertise across platforms, commerce, analytics, and technology.
Before that, as National Head of Digital Services, he led digital client leadership nationally, focusing on strategy, planning and solving client business challenges. His earlier stints include heading the Client Leadership function at Mindshare Fulcrum for Unilever India, managing Vodafone’s media and digital strategy as General Manager at Wavemaker and leading large-scale digital teams in both Wavemaker and Maxus.