WPP signs MoU with IICT to boost India's media & entertainment sector

WPP has entered into a formal partnership with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), an academic institution under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The two organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate across several areas, including curriculum development, faculty engagement, mentorship for IICT’s start-up incubator, joint research initiatives and support for campus technology infrastructure. The agreement also covers promotional and outreach efforts.
WPP now joins a group of technology companies such as Google, Meta, Microsoft, JioStar, Nvidia and Adobe that have partnered with the institute.
The MoU was signed following the official inauguration of IICT’s new Mumbai campus, launched by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
WPP India Country Manager CVL Srinivas stated that the partnership reflects WPP’s commitment to talent development and innovation in India’s media and entertainment sector. IICT board member Ashish Kulkarni noted that the collaboration is expected to bring creative, media, and technology closer, aiming to position IICT alongside institutions like IITs and IIMs.