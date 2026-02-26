WPP announces new strategy to simplify structure and restore growth

WPP announced a multi-year strategic plan aimed at simplifying its structure, integrating operations and returning the business to growth.
The plan, titled ‘Elevate28', will transition the agency from a holding company model to a single integrated company organised around four operating units: WPP Media, WPP Creative, WPP Production and WPP Enterprise Solutions. These units will operate across four regions - North America, Latin America, EMEA and APAC - and will be unified through its AI-enabled marketing platform, WPP Open.
Cindy Rose OBE, Chief Executive Officer, WPP, said, “My first six months as CEO have only reinforced my conviction that WPP is an extraordinary company. As our clients navigate uncertainty, AI disruption and macro-volatility, we're looking ahead with a clear and focused mission: to be the trusted growth partner for the world's leading brands in the era of AI.”
She added, “Today, we are unveiling a bold plan for a simpler, more integrated WPP. Our intention is to stabilise the business, return to organic growth, create capacity to invest in the future and deliver attractive returns for our shareholders. WPP will become a single company, streamlined into four operating units across four regions, all unified by our pioneering agentic marketing platform, WPP Open.”
Rose continued, “Our recent underperformance has been driven by excessive organisational complexity, a lack of an integrated operating model and inconsistent strategic execution. While disappointing, I see huge potential as these issues are all within our power to fix and we’re already making great progress.
We have everything we need to succeed: exceptional talent, world-class capabilities, trusted data and technology solutions and groundbreaking partnerships, as well as the scale and reach to service the most complex multinational, multi-brand clients in the world. The momentum we are seeing from the decisive action we’ve already taken gives me the confidence that we’re on the right path to creating a WPP that is fit for the future and built to win.”
The strategy will be implemented in three phases: stabilising performance in 2026, , execute cost saving initiatives and rationalise portfolio.
Embed a new go-to-market model and target a return to organic growth in 2027, and accelerate growth from 2028 onward, with aims to be simpler, lower-cost, AI-enabled business and cash coversion.
WPP said it aims to deliver £500 million in gross annual cost savings by 2028, with about £400 million in restructuring costs over two years. A portion of the savings will be reinvested in growth areas, while the company maintains a focus on reducing leverage and preserving an investment-grade balance sheet.