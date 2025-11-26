WPP opens its third campus in London

WPP has opened its third London campus at One Southwark Bridge, a redevelopment of the former Financial Times headquarters that will house about 3,000 employees from WPP Media and WPP Open.
Speaking on the addition of the new building, Cindy Rose, CEO of WPP, said, "Winning teams need a world-class facility to perform at their best, and this new London campus is exactly that. As a proud British company, this represents a significant and continued investment in our UK talent and infrastructure. It’s an engine for collaboration, bringing our exceptional people together into a creative and innovative hub that delivers for our clients.”
The building’s redevelopment was led by BDG architecture + design and involved a deep retrofit that added 50% more usable floorspace.
The site is expected to serve as a central location for the agency and its agencies, Choreograph, EssenceMediacom and Wavemaker.
Kate Rowlinson, CEO of WPP Media, said, “One Southwark Bridge is designed to be a catalyst for connection and creativity, ultimately benefiting our clients,” said Kate Rowlinson, CEO of WPP Media in the UK. “By bringing our people from across WPP Media together under one roof, we’re looking to drive stronger connections and world-class work."