WPP partners with NOC*NSF to strengthen TeamNL brand ahead of LA 2028 Olympic Games

WPP has announced a partnership with NOC*NSF, the Dutch Olympic Committee and Sports Federation to strengthen the TeamNL brand ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, as per media reports.
The collaboration supports its 2032 vision to encourage greater participation in sport across the Netherlands.
The agency is expected to provide services including brand strategy, marketing and data analysis to develop TeamNL’s positioning in the Netherlands and internationally. The partnership is expected to focus on refining the brand’s positioning to engage a broad range of stakeholders within Dutch sport.
Eric Kramer, Country Manager for WPP Netherlands, said the agency was proud to support the national sporting community and was committed to creating a lasting impact that empowers Dutch sport at every level.
Baukje ter Huurne, Chief Marketing Officer at NOC*NSF, said the organisation’s mission is to make the Netherlands the world’s sportiest nation and that partnering with the agency would help strengthen its brand and encourage participation in sport.