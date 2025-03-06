WPP partners with Stability AI to advance AI-driven content solutions

WPP has announced a partnership and investment in Stability AI, a company focused on generative artificial intelligence and the developer of Stable Diffusion, a tool for image generation. The collaboration aims to support the company's use of AI-driven content solutions across entertainment platforms, including streaming services, interactive experiences and immersive storytelling.
The partnership reinforces the company's focus on integrating technological advancements into creative industries. Stability AI, backed by investors such as Greycroft, Coatue Management, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sound Ventures, Sean Parker, Eric Schmidt and Prem Akkaraju, has gained recognition in the generative AI space. Its board includes Academy Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron, with Sean Parker, former president of Facebook, serving as executive chairman and Prem Akkaraju as CEO.
The company plans to use Stability AI’s visual media models across image, video, 3D, and audio formats to create brand narratives. In return, the company's market insights and real-world applications will contribute to Stability AI’s technology development. A joint R&D pipeline will allow the company access to Stability AI’s models and workflows, integrated into the company's AI-driven operating system, WPP Open. This collaboration will facilitate new methods for concept testing and content creation.
Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said, "The advertising landscape is evolving quickly, and AI is at the heart of that evolution. Our investment in Stability AI, alongside our increased annual investment of £300m in AI and technology through WPP Open, ensures WPP and our clients remain at the forefront of this new era of innovation."
Prem Akkaraju, CEO of Stability AI, highlighted the importance of the partnership, “WPP is the platinum standard in marketing and advertising, making this a pivotal partnership for Stability AI. Not only will this partnership accelerate the adoption we’re already seeing, but it’ll also enhance our ability to develop innovative products customised for creative professionals' unique needs.”
The collaboration comes at a time when the demand for high-quality visual content is rising, driven by consumer expectations and the need for brand differentiation. WPP, known for campaigns including Super Bowl advertisements featuring Beyoncé, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, aims to further strengthen its creative output through this alliance.
Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer at WPP, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Stability AI and harness their groundbreaking generative AI technology to drive innovation in marketing and advertising. This collaboration is unique in its focus on the visual media industry, and we are inspired by the Stability AI team’s vision for the role of generative AI in entertainment and how it can augment the creative process.”
As part of the partnership, WPP and Stability AI will also work on aligning their talent pools, reinforcing WPP’s in-house production capabilities and studio facilities.