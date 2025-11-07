WPP has been appointed by Reckitt to handle media planning and buying duties across 21 European markets starting January 1, 2026. The mandate covers the company’s portfolio of health and hygiene brands, including Durex, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Veet, Dettol (known as Sagrotan in Germany and Austria), Finish, and Vanish.
Under the agreement, the agency is expected to oversee strategy development and campaign activation for the brands, aiming to create consistent and data-driven marketing across markets. The partnership will use the agency’s AI-powered marketing platform, WPP Open, which allows collaboration across data sources such as retail media networks and major digital platforms without sharing or transferring data.
Commenting on the partnership, Cindy Rose, CEO of WPP, said, “Reckitt brands are an important part of daily life for hundreds of millions of people around the world. We're proud to partner with a company that so many people rely on and trust to keep their homes, families, and loved ones safe and healthy. We’re excited to collaborate with Reckitt to rewrite the marketing playbook for the AI era and bring the full breadth of WPP’s capabilities for Reckitt across Europe.”
Ryan Dullea, Chief Category Growth Officer, Reckitt, added, “This is a major milestone in simplifying the way we market and ensuring our strategy and media execution work as one. This decision reflects our ambition to drive greater consistency, efficiency and scale across markets, enabling us to deliver more unified, data-driven campaigns that accelerate growth for our brands. We’re excited to embark on this next chapter together with WPP and look forward to building a strong, collaborative partnership that brings Reckitt’s purpose to life.”
The agency will manage the business through an integrated model combining local market experience with centralised governance to deliver consistent performance and efficiency across all regions.