WPP reportedly rebranding GroupM to ‘WPP Media’ in structural revamp

WPP is reportedly planning to rename its media investment arm, GroupM, to ‘WPP Media’, according to multiple media sources, in a move intended to streamline the advertising giant’s brand architecture and reflect a shift in strategic focus.
The rebranding, which marks a significant change after more than 20 years, is understood to be aimed at simplifying WPP’s portfolio and aligning more closely with the naming conventions of industry peers such as Publicis Media and Omnicom Media Group.
GroupM currently oversees media planning, buying and data-driven analytics for major global clients. The division is responsible for a substantial share of WPP’s operations, employing approximately 40,000 staff, over one-third of the company’s global workforce, and managing substantial advertising spend across television, digital, print and other formats.
The development comes amid broader structural changes at WPP, with Chief Executive Mark Read describing 2025 as a 'year of transition.' The shift is being led by GroupM Global CEO Brian Lesser and is part of a wider transformation agenda in response to economic pressures and organisational realignment.
In the first quarter of 2025, WPP reported total revenue of £3.24 billion, a decline of 5 per cent on a reported basis and 0.7 per cent on a like-for-like basis. Revenue excluding pass-through costs fell 2.7 per cent like-for-like to £2.48 billion. Despite the decline, the company maintained its full-year guidance, pointing to growth in new business and ongoing investments in artificial intelligence and operational streamlining.
Read said the quarterly performance met internal expectations and reiterated WPP’s focus on technology adoption, structural simplification and enhanced delivery across its global network.