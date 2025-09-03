WPP names Sarah Salter as VP of Global Partnerships & AI Innovation

WPP has appointed Wavemaker’s Sarah Salter as Vice President, Global Partnerships and AI Innovation.
Sharing it in a post on her LinkedIn, on Tuesday, Salter wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President, Global Partnerships and AI Innovation at WPP!”
Before stepping into her new role, Salter spent nearly a decade at Wavemaker, advancing from Director of Innovation to Global Head of Innovation and Platforms, where she led global initiatives in AI, immersive tech, and platform strategy.
She has also contributed as a Seedcamp Mentor, a member of Snap Inc.’s AR Agency Advisory Council, and an Advisory Board Member at WeAre8.
Salter’s earlier stints include senior marketing roles at Vrumi, Equinox, and Casio, in both the UK and US, gaining experience in brand building, growth marketing, and communications.