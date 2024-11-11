WPP scales up investment in India with new Chennai campus

WPP announced a further investment in India, its fifth largest market, as it opened a new campus in Chennai. With over 11,000 people, India is a twin growth engine for WPP. Its Enterprise Technology team in India are the first to move into the new Chennai campus, with further teams joining at a later date.
The new campus is its third in India after Mumbai and Gurgaon and forms part of the company’s global strategy to provide inspiring, collaborative and flexible spaces for its people. The company plans to continue to scale its presence in India, one of its fastest growing markets, by adding campuses in Bangalore and Coimbatore over the next few years.
The Chennai campus is located at RMZ One Paramount and has been designed to enhance the employee experience, featuring a dedicated ‘marketplace’ of food and beverage options, EV charging, a day care centre, several permanent art installations by prominent artists and a wellness terrace that includes a futsal court, a running track and a yoga deck. Over 62,000 square feet in size, the campus has been designed to initially accommodate over 330 people in phase one, with an expansion to 650 people by mid-2025.
In line with its net zero commitments, the circular-designed campus incorporates green building materials. RMZ One Paramount has also been LEED Platinum certified due to its sustainability credentials, including grey water recycling and roof collection, on-site electricity generation and regenerative architecture.
CVL Srinivas, WPP’s Country Manager for India, said, “The scalability of our operations and expertise of our team in India makes it the prime location to power WPP’s global support functions, including the WPP Enterprise Technology team. WPP’s commitment to India through our investment in a new Chennai campus, with further campuses in Bangalore and Coimbatore on the near horizon, ensures the market will remain a significant growth driver for WPP.”
Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said, “India continues to be one of our fastest-growing markets thanks to its technological innovation, creative output and specialist skillsets. WPP is committed to investing in India through our new campuses, creating spaces that foster collaboration, inspire creativity and enable career development. In doing so, we are opening up new opportunities for our people in India and supporting our clients’ growth ambitions, both domestically, in the world’s most populous nation, and abroad.”