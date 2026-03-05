WPP signals shift toward outcome-based pay model for agencies

Global advertising group WPP is moving toward a new commercial model in which marketing agencies are paid based on business outcomes rather than the traditional system of billing clients for hours worked, according to media reports.
At a strategy presentation in London last week, senior executives outlined plans to increasingly link agency compensation to measurable results such as sales growth and brand performance instead of the long-standing ‘time and materials’ billing structure.
For decades, advertising agencies have typically charged clients based on the time spent on campaigns and the number of staff involved. While widely criticised, the model has remained common because it is relatively predictable and simple to manage.
Executives at WPP said changes in technology and measurement capabilities are now creating conditions for a different approach.
Johnny Hornby, Chief Executive of WPP’s specialist communications agency division, said the focus would shift toward commercial outcomes rather than subjective measures of agency performance, adding that the key question is “are we selling more product and will we get paid on being able to sell more product?”
One of the most visible examples of the proposed model involves Jaguar Land Rover. WPP is in exclusive negotiations to become the automaker’s global creative and marketing partner, with a contract expected to be finalised by March.
According to executives, the proposed agreement would tie agency fees to measurable sales and brand outcomes rather than hours worked.
Cindy Rose, Chief Executive Officer, WPP, said the initiative could mark the beginning of a broader shift in how marketing services are priced.
The move comes as AI tools are rapidly changing the economics of advertising production.
AI-powered creative systems can generate large volumes of advertising assets in significantly less time and at lower cost than traditional production methods. This reduces the relevance of billing models based on hours or the number of creative outputs.
At the same time, advances in data analytics and marketing measurement are making it easier to connect advertising activity with business results such as sales or customer acquisition.
Rose said the agency aims to develop a revenue structure that is less dependent on project-based work and more tied to measurable outcomes delivered for clients.
Despite the push toward outcome-based contracts, WPP executives said the transition will take time.
Outcome-based incentives have existed in agency contracts for years, but usually as small bonuses. Under WPP’s proposed model, performance would play a much larger role in determining agency compensation.
WPP is also adjusting its internal compensation structure to reflect the new strategy.
Rose said global client leaders, who oversee relationships with the group’s largest clients, will be rewarded primarily based on the growth of those accounts.
If successful, the model could influence how advertising agencies and brands structure commercial relationships across the industry.