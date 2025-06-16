WPP integrates TikTok’s AI tools into its marketing platform

WPP has announced an expansion of its partnership with TikTok, becoming the first advertising and marketing services company to integrate TikTok’s generative AI suite, Symphony, into its own AI-enabled marketing platform, WPP Open.
As part of the collaboration, WPP teams will gain early access to Symphony’s features through a dedicated API, allowing for the development of AI-driven content tailored to TikTok’s user base. The integration is expected to support WPP’s clients in producing more localised and varied content at scale, in line with evolving digital engagement practices.
Among the AI tools now available to WPP clients through Symphony are digital avatars, AI-generated representations of real individuals created with consent. These avatars are designed to support content production across multiple demographics, including different age groups, languages, and cultural contexts.
The partnership will also provide access to an AI dubbing and translation tool, enabling content to be adapted into over 15 languages. This feature is aimed at helping brands increase their regional reach while maintaining message consistency.
Additionally, a video generation tool will allow brands to generate content using product details extracted from product detail page URLs. These outputs incorporate TikTok’s video formatting standards.
The integration forms part of WPP’s ongoing effort to embed AI technologies into its operations. The companies did not disclose financial details or a timeline for the full rollout.
Rob Reilly, Chief Creative Officer at WPP, said: "With TikTok's Symphony Suite, we're giving our creatives even more firepower to push boundaries and experiment for our clients. It’s about making creativity smarter, faster and more effective, blending the magic of the human touch with the power of AI to deliver killer results for the world’s biggest brands. "
Andy Yang, Global Head of Creative & Brand Products at TikTok, said: “To realise our vision of creativity powered by technology that supercharges productivity and drives real results, we are continuing our commitment to the entire creative ecosystem. We are partnering with leaders in marketing content creation to bring the power of TikTok Symphony into more tools and solutions to unlock unparalleled return on creativity. We're not just evolving the space - together we're redefining what's creatively possible."
Catherine Lautier, VP, Global Head of Media & Integrated Brand Communication for Danone, commented: “As a launch partner for this groundbreaking announcement, Danone is incredibly excited to pilot TikTok's Symphony tools within WPP Open for Alpro, our plant-based brand in Europe. This partnership empowers us to connect with consumers on TikTok in even more authentic, localised, and impactful ways, accelerating our AI driven content strategy and ensuring Alpro and many of our brands resonate at the speed of culture.”
Elav Horwitz, EVP, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships & Solutions at WPP, added: "This expanded partnership with TikTok is a game-changer for WPP and our clients. Integrating TikTok's Symphony AI suite into WPP Open allows us to deliver high-impact solutions that truly resonate with TikTok's massive audience. This collaboration will transform how we create, unlocking unprecedented levels of creativity, personalisation, and energy. We're excited to be the first to market with these cutting-edge tools that will help our clients build powerful ideas that drive growth.”
Earlier this year, Ogilvy PR & Village Marketing became the first TikTok-accredited creative agency of its size, demonstrating its deep understanding of TikTok's ecosystem.
The news follows the announcement of WPP’s £300m annual investment in AI, data, and technology earlier this year. TikTok’s Symphony Suite is a key partner integration within WPP Open, enabling WPP’s global marketers to transform and accelerate business growth.