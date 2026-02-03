Wrap2Earn signs national advertising partnership with Moove

Wrap2Earn Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has entered into a national partnership with ride-hailing fleet operator Moove to manage advertising across Moove’s vehicles operating on the Uber India platform.
Under the agreement, the agency will oversee interior and exterior advertising on Moove’s fleet in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The vehicles will be used as mobile advertising spaces for brands.
The announcement follows the agency’s recent agreement to manage advertising on Uber Shuttle vehicles across India, expanding its presence in transit-based advertising.
The agency said it aims to use the vehicles' on-road presence to deliver visibility for advertisers.
Speaking on the partnership, Elmer Dsilva, Founder & CEO, Wrap2Earn, said, “Our collaboration with Moove is a strong extension of our mission to build India’s most impactful transit media network. With Moove's exceptional occupancy rates and highly reliable fleet performance, brands gain unmatched visibility and frequency. Combined with our recent exclusive partnership with Uber Shuttle, Wrap2Earn now offers one of the most scalable transit advertising ecosystems in the country.”
Binod Mishra, Regional Managing Director - India & South Asia, Moove, added, “Moove has always focused on creating value for customers through consistent utilisation. By partnering with Wrap2Earn, we unlock new opportunities where our high-occupancy vehicles serve as a premium platform for brands. It’s a collaboration that benefits drivers, advertisers, and the mobility ecosystem as a whole by increasing our customers' earning potential and offering a highly engaged captive audience to the brands. With this partnership, it also becomes a credible channel for brands to engage with the HNI population through smart advertising.”
Naved Ansari, Director of Operations - India & South Asia, Moove, said, “At Moove, every collaboration must serve the long-term financial well-being of our customers. This partnership with Wrap2Earn allows us to create incremental earning opportunities for our customers as they progress on their journey toward eventually owning the vehicle from us. By integrating credible, high-quality advertising into our fleet, we are strengthening a model that not only supports better earnings but also delivers a powerful, high-engagement platform for brands across India's busiest routes.”
Gaurav Shrimali, Chief of Staff, Wrap2Earn & BuzzOmni, said, “This partnership meaningfully elevates the transit media landscape for advertisers. With Moove, one of India’s highly utilised fleets, integrated into our expanding mobility ecosystem, brands now gain access to consistent, high-frequency visibility across dense urban corridors where traditional media often struggles to break through. The combination of scale, reliability, and real-time mobility patterns enables marketers to reach audiences at moments of both attention and intent. For brands seeking impact and premium urban reach, this collaboration sets a new benchmark in mobility-led advertising.”
The partnership is aimed at expanding mobility-based advertising across major Indian cities.