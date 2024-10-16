Wrap2Earn secures exclusive advertising rights for Cityflo Buses

Wrap2Earn, the cab branding company, has announced a partnership with Cityflo, a bus service offering home-to-office rides in Mumbai and Hyderabad. As part of this collaboration, Wrap2Earn has secured exclusive advertising rights on all Cityflo buses, covering over 40 routes and targeting commercial and residential hubs.
“By partnering with Cityflo, we’re offering advertisers a unique opportunity to tap into a premium audience that represents new-age corporate India,” said Elmer Dsilva, CEO, Wrap2Earn. “This collaboration is a seamless extension of our cab branding expertise, further strengthening our prowess in the transit advertising space.”
The Cityflo advertising suite offers advertisers an opportunity to utilise the large surface area of their buses for branding. It also allows for targeted messaging to thousands of passengers through internal bus branding. Furthermore, advertisers can implement impression-based digital campaigns on the app.
"We view Wrap2Earn as the ideal partner due to their expertise and focus on delivering high-impact, quality campaigns for their clients," stated Jerin Venad, Co-founder and CEO, Cityflo. "The Cityflo fleet is the most striking transit media asset in Mumbai at the moment. This partnership will elevate our presence by introducing relevant campaigns that resonate well with our brand."