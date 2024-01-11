Wunderman Thompson's Shamsuddin Jasani steps down

Shamsuddin Jasani has announced he will be stepping down from the role of CEO at Wunderman Thompson South Asia.
Jasani reflected on the past two years stating: “It has been an amazing and rewarding two years at Wunderman Thompson and I’m proud of what we have achieved. During my time, we have transformed the company into a partner that provides smart and impactful solutions to crucial business problems - all powered by creative, tech and commerce.”
“As the business continues its evolution, I believe my job is done. I am looking forward to a new and exciting chapter in my life with an amazing opportunity. I thank everyone at Wunderman Thompson - the clients, our partners and specially our team,” Jasani continued.
Over the past two years, Jasani has accelerated the transformation of the agency to a modern-day growth partner - delivering impactful solutions for clients across the entire customer journey. Under his leadership, the agency won large competitive pitches including Skoda, Vivo, Indigo, Hafele, NPCI, Rupay, Manyavar and Cult Sports, across Creative, MarTech and Commerce.
Audrey Kuah, now Joint-CEO of VML APAC commented on Jasani’s commitment to the agency over the past years, “With such a large and diverse market like India, I have seen Shams work diligently to bring the offices and capabilities together. I would like to thank Shams for his dedication to our business and wish him every success in his new endeavours.”
Jasani will move on to pursue a new opportunity with more to be announced in due course.