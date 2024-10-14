Wybor ropes in Axar Patel as brand ambassador

Wybor, the electronics brand by MEPL Group, announced the signing of Indian cricketer Axar Patel as its brand ambassador. This partnership marks a step forward for Wybor as it aims to solidify its position as a trusted brand in the Indian market.
"I’m honoured to partner with Wybor, a brand that not only delivers innovative products but also shares my passion for excellence and pushing boundaries. I look forward to being part of Wybor’s journey as it continues to grow as a top Indian brand," said Patel.
"We are thrilled to partner with Axar Patel, whose dedication, versatility, and hardworking spirit reflect the values we uphold at Wybor. As an all-rounder and a proud Indian, he embodies the same excellence we bring to our products. With a 45 year manufacturing legacy from the MEPL Group, Wybor continues to grow as a trusted, premium Indian brand," said Gagan Preet Singh Malhotra, Director of Malhotra Electronics Pvt Ltd.
Puneet Solanki, Head of Talent at Sportcell, added, "We at Sportcell are proud to have played a pivotal role in aligning Wybor with Axar Patel. Axar’s exceptional talent, discipline, and unwavering determination mirror the values that Wybor stands for. This partnership marks the beginning of a dynamic collaboration, and we are excited to witness how it will elevate both the brand and the athlete."