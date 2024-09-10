X appoints Angela Zepeda as Global Head of Marketing

Angela Zepeda has joined X (formerly Twitter) as the platform's new Global Head of Marketing. The appointment, announced by CEO Linda Yaccarino, marks a strategic move for the microblogging platform as it aims to accelerate its innovation and magnify its brand presence globally.
Today, I am delighted to welcome Angela Zepeda to X as our new Global Head of Marketing. X is the world’s most meaningful platform so it was essential to hire an exceptional leader like Angela to further shape our transformation. Most recently serving as CMO/Chief Creative…— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) September 9, 2024
Previously serving as the CMO/Chief Creative Officer for Hyundai, Zepeda’s role at the company involved overseeing brand strategy and marketing campaigns, integrating both traditional and digital approaches to boost the brand’s presence and consumer engagement. She was with Hyundai for five years, and her experience includes stints at INNOCEAN USA, Quigley-Simpson, and Lowe Campbell Ewald. At INNOCEAN USA, Zepeda served as SVP, Managing Director, where she managed brand strategy and development.
In her new position at X, Zepeda will focus on enhancing the platform's marketing efforts, aiming to strengthen brand recognition and expand its global reach. This move is part of X’s broader strategy to solidify its market position.