X elevates Rishabh Sharma to Head of Marketing Solutions, APAC

X, previously known as Twitter, has elevated Rishabh Sharma to the head of marketing solutions for the Asia-Pacific region. Sharma, who joined the company in 2017 as a brand strategist, has previously held the role of senior manager for brand strategy in the Asia-Pacific region, working with global customers since 2022. Sharma took to his LinkedIn and announced the same.
In his new position, Sharma will lead the Next team, which oversees the advertising business in South-East Asia, Korea, Greater China, Australia, and India. The team is responsible for meeting revenue targets and developing scalable marketing solutions to drive growth.
Sharma has also worked with organizations like ICT Health, Times Internet, and Dish TV.